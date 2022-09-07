Realme launches C33 in India; a budget-friendly phone.

Realme C33 will start at $112 and come in three color options.

Realme made many announcements recently, including a new phone, a wristwatch, and a set of wireless earphones.

The Realme C33 is one of the company’s most cost-effective smartphones for 2022 and the newest model in its low-cost C series.

Design & Display

Almost identical in appearance to the 9i 5G that was released last month, the Realme C33 has one fewer camera on the back.

It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen on the front, a selfie camera in a waterdrop notch, and a substantial bottom bezel.

The screen resolution of the Realme has not been disclosed, however, it is probably 720p. The touch sampling rate is 120Hz, and the maximum brightness is 400 nits.

Storage & Internals

In contrast to its 9-series lookalike, the Realme C33 is equipped with a tiny Unisoc T612 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage.

A micro SD card allows you to increase your storage capacity by up to 1 TB.

Software-wise, the phone launches Android 12 OS with Realme UI S Edition, which was created especially for low-cost smartphones.

Cameras

The main camera configuration, which consists of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait camera, is pretty simple. Although video recording is unknown, it is probably restricted to 1080p 30 FPS.

A 5MP wide-angle lens is used in the waterdrop notch selfie camera.

Pricing & Battery

Regrettably, Realme continues to charge the 5,000 mAh battery using a micro USB connector. It does not support rapid charging.

Realme C33 will start at $112 and come in three color options: Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea. Currently, it is only accessible in India.

Specifications

Chipset: Unisoc T612

Unisoc T612 CPU: Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G57

Mali G57 OS : Android 12, Realme UI S Edition

: Android 12, Realme UI S Edition Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 PPI, 120Hz touch sampling

RAM : 3 GB, 4 GB Internal : 64 GB Card slot : yes

Rear (Dual) : 50 MP + 2 MP Front : 5 MP

: Colors: Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea

Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Price: $112

