Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in Pakistan & features

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in Pakistan & features.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is a brand-new entry-level smartphone featuring a 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor and Mali-G57 GPU, powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) Chipset.

The 6.5-inch LPS LD display on the Realme Narzo 50i Prime features a 720*1600 pixel resolution. The phone’s display features a waterdrop notch.

The new device has a single 8-megapixel, wide-angle, f/2.0 back camera with an LED flash.

It’s interesting that you can record videos at 1080p@30 frames per second. The phone sports a 5MP, f/2.2 (wide) sensor in the front notch for stunning selfies.

Two memory setups are available for the smartphone: a 32GB storage option with 3GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage option with 4GB RAM.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in Pakistan

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme Go UI
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCarbon Black, Mint Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
GPUPowerVR GE8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Reverse charging

 

