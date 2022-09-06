Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in Pakistan & features.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is a brand-new entry-level smartphone featuring a 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor and Mali-G57 GPU, powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) Chipset.

The 6.5-inch LPS LD display on the Realme Narzo 50i Prime features a 720*1600 pixel resolution. The phone’s display features a waterdrop notch.

The new device has a single 8-megapixel, wide-angle, f/2.0 back camera with an LED flash.

It’s interesting that you can record videos at 1080p@30 frames per second. The phone sports a 5MP, f/2.2 (wide) sensor in the front notch for stunning selfies.

Two memory setups are available for the smartphone: a 32GB storage option with 3GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage option with 4GB RAM.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in Pakistan

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme Go UI Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Carbon Black, Mint Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core GPU PowerVR GE8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Reverse charging

