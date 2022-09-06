Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in Pakistan & features.

Realme Q5 Pro specs & price in Pakistan
Next week, Realme will launch the Q5 Pro. Chinese smartphone maker launches...
The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is a brand-new entry-level smartphone featuring a 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor and Mali-G57 GPU, powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) Chipset.
The 6.5-inch LPS LD display on the Realme Narzo 50i Prime features a 720*1600 pixel resolution. The phone’s display features a waterdrop notch.
The new device has a single 8-megapixel, wide-angle, f/2.0 back camera with an LED flash.
It’s interesting that you can record videos at 1080p@30 frames per second. The phone sports a 5MP, f/2.2 (wide) sensor in the front notch for stunning selfies.
Two memory setups are available for the smartphone: a 32GB storage option with 3GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage option with 4GB RAM.
The Realme Narzo 50i Prime expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme Go UI
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Carbon Black, Mint Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.