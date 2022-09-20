Realme phones that are likely to receive the Android 13 update 

Microsoft Defender works well despite technical issues
Android 13 is being added to more and more phones all the time. It’s on Pixel phones, but it’s not stable yet on phones from other manufacturers. Realme recently shared its Android 13 early access roadmap, which shows which of its phones will get Android 13.
So, if you have a Realme phone and want to know if it will get the Android 13 update, you’ve come to the right place.
Realme’s roadmap for early access shows that the Realme GT 2 Pro got Android 13 in August.
It has Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 13. But this month, we can expect the update to start coming to both the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme GT 2.
Realme phones that are easy on the wallet will get Android 13 in the third quarter of 2023. Check out the following list:
The important thing to note here is that the Realme phones that get Android 13 will probably have the next-generation Realme UI 4.0 on top.
But the new version of Realme’s skin hasn’t been made public yet.
