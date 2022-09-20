Advertisement
Realme phones that are likely to receive the Android 13 update 

  • Realme has shared its Android 13 early access roadmap.
  • It shows which of its phones will get the update this month and in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Realme phones that get Android 13 will probably have the next-generation Realme UI 4.0 on top.
Android 13 is being added to more and more phones all the time. It’s on Pixel phones, but it’s not stable yet on phones from other manufacturers. Realme recently shared its Android 13 early access roadmap, which shows which of its phones will get Android 13.

So, if you have a Realme phone and want to know if it will get the Android 13 update, you’ve come to the right place.

Realme’s roadmap for early access shows that the Realme GT 2 Pro got Android 13 in August.

It has Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 13. But this month, we can expect the update to start coming to both the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme GT 2.

Realme phones that are easy on the wallet will get Android 13 in the third quarter of 2023. Check out the following list:

  • Realme GT Neo 3 (150W, 80W)
  • Realme GT 2
  • Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
  • Realme 9 Pro
  • Realme 9i
  • Realme GT
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro
  • Realme Narzo 50 5G
  • Realme GT Neo 2
  • Realme X7 Max
  • Realme 8 5G
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G
  • Realme GT Master Edition
  • Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
  • Realme 9 (5G, 4G)
  • Realme 9i 4G
  • Realme 8s 5G
  • Realme 8 4G
  • Realme 8i
  • Realme Narzo 50
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime
  • Realme C35
  • Realme C31
  • Realme C30
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime
  • Realme C33
  •  September 2022
  •  September 2022
  • October 2022
  • October 2022
  • October 2022
  • October 2022
  • November 2022
  • November 2022
  •  November 2022
  • December 2022
  • December 2022
  •  December 2022
  • December 2022
  •  Q1, 2023
  • Q1, 2023
  • Q1, 2023
  • Q1, 2023
  • Q1, 2023
  • Q2, 2023
  •  Q2, 2023
  •  Q2, 2023
  • Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023
  •  Q3, 2023

The important thing to note here is that the Realme phones that get Android 13 will probably have the next-generation Realme UI 4.0 on top.

But the new version of Realme’s skin hasn’t been made public yet.

