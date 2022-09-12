Recent version of Microsoft Excel will provide much to work with

A useful task automation function that was previously only accessible to users of the web programme will soon be supported by the desktop version of Microsoft Excel, it has been announced.

The spreadsheet software will soon receive an update that will enable desktop users to create and execute scripts that automate time-consuming manual processes, according to a new post on the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

“With this update, you can now create, edit, and run Office Scripts in Excel for Windows using the Code Editor and All Scripts taskpane,” Microsoft noted.

Although the formula-averse among us have only just about learned the fundamentals of Microsoft Excel, advanced users have long sought ways to streamline their workflows, particularly when it comes to repeated data entry activities.

The forthcoming version, which will launch at some point in October, seeks to provide customers with the necessary foresight with a platform for automating laborious manual activities and boosting productivity.

Employees throughout a company can automate workflows thanks to one user’s labour; once scripts are created, they can be freely shared amongst Microsoft 365 accounts.

“Office Scripts in Excel allow you to automate daily tasks.” The Action Recorder in Excel lets you capture your actions. According to a Microsoft support page, doing so generates a TypeScript language script that can be used again at any time.

“The Code Editor also allows you to write and modify scripts. Your scripts can then be distributed around your company, enabling your colleagues to automate their own workflows.

The release of Office Scripts for the Excel desktop client is the most recent in a string of recent developments aimed at enhancing users’ productivity.

For instance, Microsoft recently disclosed that Excel documents will soon be accessible within Microsoft Teams calls. Collaborations will be able to edit in real-time during video conference rather than tab out to work on a shared spreadsheet.

Separately, the business revealed a new resizable version of the Excel formula bar, making it much easier to deal with larger formulas, as well as a function to aid in formula troubleshooting.

