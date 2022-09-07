Redmi launches G24 gaming monitor in China.

The new Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 165Hz sports a 23.8-inch LCD panel with an 8-bit color depth.

It can display up to 120% of the sRGB color gamut and has a contrast ratio of 3500:1.

It is the second gaming monitor from the company.

Advertisement

Redmi has introduced a brand-new gaming monitor in China.

Officially, the device is known as the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 165Hz. The monitor’s 23.8-inch panel, as its name suggests, supports refresh rates up to 165Hz.

It is the second gaming monitor from the company. In late February, the first one with the same screen size was unveiled. It has a unique design and can support refresh rates of up to 240Hz.

Now that all is over, let’s look at the specifications and cost of the new Redmi gaming monitor.

Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 165Hz Specs

The new Redmi monitor sports a 23.8-inch LCD panel with an 8-bit color depth and a 1920 x 1080 (FHD) resolution (16.7 million colors). The panel features a 16:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Advertisement

The display can display up to 120% of the sRGB color gamut and has a contrast ratio of 3500:1. It supports HDR10 content and has a color accuracy of E2.

Additionally, it supports low blue light mode, DC dimming, up to 1ms MPRT reaction time, and Adaptive-Sync (Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync).

The display comes equipped with one HDMI, one DisplayPort, one audio output, and one DC power in port. Last but not least, it has a hub for managing cables.

Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 165Hz price & availability

The cost of the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 165Hz in China is ¥599 ($86). It has a 3-year warranty and is now for sale in the area.

This monitor may continue to be available only in the country where the company is based, just as the majority of Xiaomi and Redmi monitors.

Advertisement

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor In China, Redmi recently announced a new gaming monitor. Sales for the...