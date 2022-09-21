Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications
Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi is going to show off a new Redmi Note that will be called “11 5G”.
  • The phone will be powered by a powerful chip called the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G.
  • It comes with an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is going to show off a new Redmi Note that will be called “11 5G.”

In its Note series, Xiaomi is putting out a new phone. The Redmi Note 10T, which came out five months ago, will be replaced by the new phone.

The new phone is called the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G. The phone will be powered by a powerful chip called the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G. (6 nm).

This is one of the newest chipsets on the market, and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 5G gives it more power with an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

The Oppo A57 has a 6.5-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Redmi Note 11 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMysterious Black, Milky Way Blue, Mint Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4″, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 62 min (advertised)

Also Read

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

The Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70....

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specs
Top 10 smartphones of 2022
Top 10 smartphones of 2022
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S16 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo S16 price in Pakistan & specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story