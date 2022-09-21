Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi is going to show off a new Redmi Note that will be called “11 5G”.

Xiaomi is going to show off a new Redmi Note that will be called “11 5G.”

In its Note series, Xiaomi is putting out a new phone. The Redmi Note 10T, which came out five months ago, will be replaced by the new phone.

The new phone is called the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G. The phone will be powered by a powerful chip called the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G. (6 nm).

This is one of the newest chipsets on the market, and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 5G gives it more power with an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Redmi Note 11 full specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Mysterious Black, Milky Way Blue, Mint Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4″, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 62 min ( advertised )