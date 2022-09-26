Redmi Note 11R price, design & specs revealed .

Redmi Note 11R was just discovered on the China Telecom website.

It will have a 6.58-inch display, a 13-meg main camera, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera.

The operating system will be Android 12, which is probably based on MIUI 13.

The Note 11 SE and 11 Prime 5G smartphones from Redmi were just revealed there with excellent specs and reasonable prices.

The popular Note 11 series from the company now appears to be getting a new member.

The Redmi Note 11R, the future device in question, was just discovered on the China Telecom website, disclosing its appearance, functionalities, and essential details.

Here are some specifics.

Model number 22095RA98C for the New Redmi Note 11R was discovered on the China Telecom website.

The listing revealed that this model number belongs to the Note 11R even though it was previously connected to the Redmi 11A.

Redmi Note 11R Specs

The Redmi Note 11R will have a 6.58-inch display, according to the listing. The smartphone’s appearance is strikingly similar to the Poco M5.

The rear similarly appears to have a leathery finish, and it features the same long, bulky camera module.

The Note 11R will include a dual camera configuration with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel device, as seen in the pictures.

It will have a 5MP selfie camera in a dewdrop notch on the front.

A side-mounted fingerprint scanner will also be included with the gadget.

The operating system will be Android 12, which is probably based on MIUI 13. Most likely, it will be a 4G smartphone.

Redmi Note 11R Price

Three storage options for the Redmi Note 11R are listed: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

The cost of the device, according to China Telecom, will be 1,299 Yuan, or around $182.

We are unsure, nevertheless, if this price applies to the more affordable or expensive model.

