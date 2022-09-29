Advertisement
  Redmi Note 11R released on September 30, design and specs teased
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R

  • Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11R will go on sale in China on September 30.
  • It will have a 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.58 FullHD+ LCD screen.
  • There will also be two SIM cards that both work with 5G networks.
We heard earlier this week that Xiaomi’s Redmi was getting ready to show off the Note 11R with two cameras on the back. Today, the company announced that the Redmi Note 11R will go on sale in China on September 30.

Redmi said that the Note 11R would have a 5,000 mAh battery and a 90Hz screen. It will work with 5G networks, and both SIM cards will work with 5G networks.

The company also released a poster that showed how the Note 11R looks, which is similar to the Poco M4 5G.

That’s not surprising, since the Redmi Note 11R is said to be a version of the Poco M4 5G, which isn’t that different from the Redmi Note 11E, which is already on the market in China.

If the Redmi Note 11R is just a Poco M4 5G with a new name, it will have the Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6.58″ FullHD+ LCD, and MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.

It will charge at 18W and have three cameras: a 5MP camera on the front, a 13MP main camera, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back.

Next Story