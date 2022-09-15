Redmi Note 12 to launch with camera & battery upgrades.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series is anticipated to debut in China by the end of the year.

New information on the impending mid-ranger has been leaked by a well-known tipster.

It claims that the device will sport a 50MP ultrawide camera and 120W fast charging capabilities.

The Redmi Note 11 series from Xiaomi made its debut earlier this year, although sales weren’t as strong as they were for the Redmi Note 10 series.

Significant improvements over its predecessors were made by the Note 10 family, including a 108MP camera and a fast refresh rate display.

The Snapdragon 695 chipset of the Redmi Note 11 severely constrained its ability to innovate and only delivered about tiny upgrades.

Additionally, a 120W charger will be provided within the box.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also included this charging technology, although the device isn’t sold everywhere.

Therefore, if this charging technology is included with the Redmi Note 12 base model, it will be more readily available this time.

In just 19 minutes, the phone can be fully charged.

In addition, the informant said that the Note 12 will sport a punch-hole selfie camera and flat, crisp edges akin to its predecessor.

Although the leak does not specify which Redmi Note 12 device it will be, it is likely to be the Pro version that the tipper is referring to.

Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ are among the smartphones that are rumored to be included in the range.

As usual, there will be another half a dozen devices in the series that are released in various countries.

Some of them will be rebranded versions of products from other lineups, including Poco or the primary Xiaomi family.

However, Pakistan will probably receive both the Redmi Note 12 and Note 12 Pro.

