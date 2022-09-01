Redmi Pad 3C Certification, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Detail

Xiaomi tablet with model number MT8781 has been approved by China’s 3C.

Rumours suggest an 11-inch 2K display, 7,800 mAh battery and new MediaTek SoC.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 was released in China earlier this month.

China’s 3C authorities recognised a Xiaomi tablet, model 22081281AC, in June. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 was released in China earlier this month. A new Xiaomi tablet is in 3C’s database. It may be the first Redmi pad, say rumours.

The supposed Redmi Pad with the model number MT8781 has been approved by 3C.

It’s a 4G LTE device that will probably come with a 22.5W charger. The device will come with a 7,800 mAh battery, according to a tip from WHYLAB.

A recent leak said that the new MediaTek MT87871 chipset would be in the Redmi Pad.

The SoC is like the Helio G99 chip that is already in use. So, the first Redmi tablet might be a low-cost option from the company.

Redmi Pad rumours suggest an 11-inch 2K display. Other specs are unknown. Now that the device has 3C certification and has been tested in Asian and European countries, it should be released soon.

Redmi may announce new smartphones in India. Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi Note 11 SE and will launch the Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 6.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi A1 is slated to come soon.

