Samsung A31 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung’s Galaxy A31 processor has 4GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A31 will have 64GB of storage.

The 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Advertisement

Samsung’s Galaxy A31 will have better features and a higher price tag than the A11. The new render shows the Samsung Galaxy A31. Next year brings these cellphones. The phone will be powered by the powerful Helio P65 SoC. Samsung’s Galaxy A31 processor has 4GB RAM. This smartphone has adequate RAM to run smoothly. Samsung Galaxy A31 will have 64GB of storage. Samsung’s Galaxy A31 has ample capacity thanks to a dedicated slot. Quad rear cameras are on the phone. The camera will have a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth lens. Samsung A31’s front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. The 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has water-drop bezels. Samsung Galaxy A31’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader ensures the user’s safety and security. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan is exorbitant considering it has 4GB of RAM, not 6. It’s black, blue, and red.

Samsung A31 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 36,999/-

Samsung A31 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2Ghz Octa Core Chipset Helio P65 SoC Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W