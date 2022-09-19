Advertisement
Samsung A31 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung A31 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Samsung A31 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung A31 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung’s Galaxy A31 will have better features and a higher price tag than the A11. The new render shows the Samsung Galaxy A31. Next year brings these cellphones. The phone will be powered by the powerful Helio P65 SoC. Samsung’s Galaxy A31 processor has 4GB RAM. This smartphone has adequate RAM to run smoothly. Samsung Galaxy A31 will have 64GB of storage. Samsung’s Galaxy A31 has ample capacity thanks to a dedicated slot. Quad rear cameras are on the phone. The camera will have a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth lens. Samsung A31’s front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. The 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has water-drop bezels. Samsung Galaxy A31’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader ensures the user’s safety and security. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan is exorbitant considering it has 4GB of RAM, not 6. It’s black, blue, and red.

Samsung A31 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 36,999/-

Samsung A31 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetHelio P65 SoC
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

End of Article
