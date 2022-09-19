Samsung A31 price in Pakistan & features

vivo y12s price in Pakistan & features
Vivo crisp Y12s includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen. vivo's Y12s has...
Samsung’s Galaxy A31 will have better features and a higher price tag than the A11. The new render shows the Samsung Galaxy A31. Next year brings these cellphones. The phone will be powered by the powerful Helio P65 SoC. Samsung’s Galaxy A31 processor has 4GB RAM. This smartphone has adequate RAM to run smoothly. Samsung Galaxy A31 will have 64GB of storage. Samsung’s Galaxy A31 has ample capacity thanks to a dedicated slot. Quad rear cameras are on the phone. The camera will have a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth lens. Samsung A31’s front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. The 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has water-drop bezels. Samsung Galaxy A31’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader ensures the user’s safety and security. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan is exorbitant considering it has 4GB of RAM, not 6. It’s black, blue, and red.
The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 36,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Helio P65 SoC
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.