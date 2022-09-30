Samsung A52 price in Pakistan with wonderful software & stylish look

Samsung Galaxy A52 price is reasonable in Pakistan with respect to its features.
The phone’s Snapdragon 720G SoC has 8GB of RAM and 128 gigabytes of built-in storage.
In-display fingerprint readers protect smartphone data by enabling only authorized users.
Samsung released Galaxy A52 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The best stylish and slim smartphone for mobile lovers. The smartphone has high-end specs. Samsung Galaxy A52 have a mid-range processor. The phone’s Snapdragon 720G SoC has 8GB of RAM. The phone’s RAM is powerful enough not to slow down tasks. 128 gigabytes of built-in storage on the Samsung Galaxy A52 is enough for future use. For expanding the Galaxy A52’s internal storage, use the phone’s specific slot. The smartphone can hold 1TB.
The new Samsung A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Samsung Galaxy A52’s back has four cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. You enjoy the 32-megapixel front-facing camera’s characteristics. The Galaxy A52 has a 4500 mAh Li-Po battery. In-display fingerprint readers protect smartphone data by enabling only authorized users.