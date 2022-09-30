Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung A52 price in Pakistan with wonderful software & stylish look
Samsung A52 price in Pakistan with wonderful software & stylish look

Samsung A52 price in Pakistan with wonderful software & stylish look

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung A52 price in Pakistan with wonderful software & stylish look

Samsung A52 price in Pakistan with wonderful software & stylish look

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 price is reasonable in Pakistan with respect to its features.
  • The phone’s Snapdragon 720G SoC has 8GB of RAM and 128 gigabytes of built-in storage.
  • In-display fingerprint readers protect smartphone data by enabling only authorized users.
Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy A52 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The best stylish and slim smartphone for mobile lovers. The smartphone has high-end specs. Samsung Galaxy A52 have a mid-range processor. The phone’s Snapdragon 720G SoC has 8GB of RAM. The phone’s RAM is powerful enough not to slow down tasks. 128 gigabytes of built-in storage on the Samsung Galaxy A52 is enough for future use. For expanding the Galaxy A52’s internal storage, use the phone’s specific slot. The smartphone can hold 1TB.

The new Samsung A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Samsung Galaxy A52’s back has four cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. You enjoy the 32-megapixel front-facing camera’s characteristics. The Galaxy A52 has a 4500 mAh Li-Po battery. In-display fingerprint readers protect smartphone data by enabling only authorized users.

Samsung A52 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung A52 specs

Advertisement
NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 66
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Advertisement
LAUNCH
Announced2021, March 17
StatusAvailable
BODY
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.30 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
Weight189 g (6.67 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back
SimSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Others
  • IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
Advertisement
DISPLAY
TypeSuper AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
Size6.5 inches, 101.0 cm2 (~84.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~407 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Others
    Advertisement
  • Always-on display
Advertisement
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.0
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
GPUAdreno 618
Advertisement
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal128GB/4GB RAM, 128GB/6GB RAM, 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/6GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM
CAMERA
Primary64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS
Secondary32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackYes
Advertisement
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes (market/region dependent)
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, Virtual proximity sensing
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement
MISC
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 is quite a popular smartphone in Pakistani markets. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Vivo X70 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo X70 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story