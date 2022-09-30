Samsung A52 price in Pakistan with wonderful software & stylish look

Samsung Galaxy A52 price is reasonable in Pakistan with respect to its features.

The phone’s Snapdragon 720G SoC has 8GB of RAM and 128 gigabytes of built-in storage.

In-display fingerprint readers protect smartphone data by enabling only authorized users.

Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy A52 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The best stylish and slim smartphone for mobile lovers. The smartphone has high-end specs. Samsung Galaxy A52 have a mid-range processor. The phone’s Snapdragon 720G SoC has 8GB of RAM. The phone’s RAM is powerful enough not to slow down tasks. 128 gigabytes of built-in storage on the Samsung Galaxy A52 is enough for future use. For expanding the Galaxy A52’s internal storage, use the phone’s specific slot. The smartphone can hold 1TB.

The new Samsung A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Samsung Galaxy A52’s back has four cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. You enjoy the 32-megapixel front-facing camera’s characteristics. The Galaxy A52 has a 4500 mAh Li-Po battery. In-display fingerprint readers protect smartphone data by enabling only authorized users.

Samsung A52 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung A52 specs

Advertisement NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 66 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A Advertisement LAUNCH Announced 2021, March 17 Status Available BODY Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.30 x 2.96 x 0.33 in) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back Sim Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Others IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins) Advertisement DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Size 6.5 inches, 101.0 cm2 (~84.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~407 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Others Advertisement Always-on display Advertisement PLATFORM OS Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.0 Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) GPU Adreno 618 Advertisement MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB/4GB RAM, 128GB/6GB RAM, 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/6GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM CAMERA Primary 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS Secondary 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Others Advertisement HDR

[email protected], [email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes Advertisement COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, Virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised) Advertisement MISC Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue

Advertisement