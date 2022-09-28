Samsung and Intel are developing sliding PCs

Samsung and Intel showed off prototype PCs with a sliding display at Intel’s Innovation event.

The 13-inch tablet can expand to 17 inches, similar to an Oppo phone.

Samsung Display CEO JS Choi said that “foldable is gone” on PCs for now.

Smartphones may be going in the direction of being able to fold, but that’s not where PCs are going. Samsung Display and Intel are instead working on sliding displays that look a lot like the rollable phone ideas that Oppo showed off last year.

Samsung Display CEO JS Choi appeared at Intel’s Innovation keynote today to show off a prototype PC with a slide-out display. The 13-inch tablet can be expanded to 17 inches.

The manager said, “We’re announcing the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs. This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well. ”

Samsung has decided to make its flexible PCs with sliding displays instead of foldable technology, and Choi took the chance to say that “foldable is gone” on PCs for now.

Intel has been experimenting with new PC form factors and was working on a dual-screen foldable similar to the Surface Neo before Microsoft dropped Windows 10X support.

Without reliable software, these devices will fail. Intel’s slidable PC plans are unclear.

Intel also showed off its new Unison software, which will connect computers with Intel chips to smartphones like the iPhone.

If you want to watch a movie or give a presentation on your phone, this should let you use a much bigger screen.

It’s important to note that Samsung and Intel’s new sliding PC is currently just a concept and won’t be on the market any time soon. Even so, there will be more news in the future, so stay tuned.

