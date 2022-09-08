Samsung banters at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event.

Samsung mocked Apple’s new iPhone 14 series on its official Twitter account.

The South Korean tech giant is the market leader in the foldable smartphone category.

Samsung also made fun of Apple’s boxy watch designs, calling them “a little boxy, but nice”.

Advertisement

Following the “Far Out” event, which marked the introduction of the new iPhone 14 series, rival tech giant Apple was mocked by Samsung on its social media channel.

Let us know when it folds, the official Twitter account of Samsung Mobile US wrote in a tweet mocking the firm for not launching a foldable phone.

Let us know it when it folds. 💁‍♀️ — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 7, 2022

Advertisement

Samsung is the market leader in the foldable smartphone category, despite Apple having yet to release one.

However, a number of cryptic tweets from Samsung Mobile US’s official account appeared to criticize Apple’s iPhone 14 series.

Samsung also made fun of Apple’s boxy watch designs, saying the firm favored circular watches since they are “classic.”

“Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape ourselves. Classic” tweets were posted by the Samsung Mobile US account.

Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape ourselves. Classic. Advertisement — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 7, 2022

Despite not yet having a foldable phone on the market, various publications have reported that Apple is working on one.

Over the years, Samsung has established a custom of making fun of Apple during or after its flagship events.

The South Korean manufacturer poked fun at Apple in a previous unveiling after it eliminated the headphone jack from its phones.

Even after Apple chose to cease distributing chargers with phones, the ridiculing of the notch persisted.

Advertisement

Also Read Apple announces new ‘Crash Detection’ feature; details here Apple has unveiled the Crash Detection function for iPhone 14 series and...