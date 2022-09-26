Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung credit card service launched in India

Samsung credit card service launched in India

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung credit card service launched in India

Samsung credit card service launched in India.

Advertisement
  • Samsung has partnered with Axis Bank to launch a credit card in India.
  • Customers will get 10% cashback on purchases, access to airport lounges, and a 1% fuel surcharge waiver.
  • Only some channels will accept Cashback Credit for now.
Advertisement

In cooperation with Axis Bank, Samsung India unveiled a credit card.

In addition to other benefits like access to airport lounges, reward points for the financial institution, and a 1% fuel surcharge waiver, the corporation is offering 10% cashback on purchases.

There are two tiers of service: Signature and Infinite. While the latter is limited to INR 5,000 and INR 20,000, the former has a monthly cashback cap of INR 2,500 or INR 10,000 annually.

All Samsung items are included in the arrangement, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and other appliances.

There is no maximum purchase amount or minimum transaction amount for Samsung. Only some channels will accept Cashback Credit, and it may take up to 60 days for it to show up in the user’s profile.

Advertisement

The new offering, according to Axis Bank CEO, aims to penetrate Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in addition to the Top 10 cities.

According to a Visa executive, 3 out of 4 Indians purchase at least one electronic device each year, spending about INR 40,000.

On the specific page of the Samsung India website, applications for the Samsung Axis Credit Card will soon be available.

 

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 is quite a popular smartphone in Pakistani markets. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story