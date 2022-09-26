Samsung credit card service launched in India.

Samsung has partnered with Axis Bank to launch a credit card in India.

In cooperation with Axis Bank, Samsung India unveiled a credit card.

In addition to other benefits like access to airport lounges, reward points for the financial institution, and a 1% fuel surcharge waiver, the corporation is offering 10% cashback on purchases.

There are two tiers of service: Signature and Infinite. While the latter is limited to INR 5,000 and INR 20,000, the former has a monthly cashback cap of INR 2,500 or INR 10,000 annually.

All Samsung items are included in the arrangement, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and other appliances.

There is no maximum purchase amount or minimum transaction amount for Samsung. Only some channels will accept Cashback Credit, and it may take up to 60 days for it to show up in the user’s profile.

The new offering, according to Axis Bank CEO, aims to penetrate Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in addition to the Top 10 cities.

According to a Visa executive, 3 out of 4 Indians purchase at least one electronic device each year, spending about INR 40,000.

On the specific page of the Samsung India website, applications for the Samsung Axis Credit Card will soon be available.

