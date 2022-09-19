Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

In order to gain market share, Samsung released the new Galaxy A10s with a variety of specifications and price points.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s is a smartphone that is priced similarly to the A10 that the company debuted a few months ago.

There are a few changes in terms of specifications.

The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, designed specifically for low-cost smartphones, power the Samsung Galaxy A10s and provide the best performance compared to other chipsets in its class.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s has two gigabytes of RAM, which ensures that multitasking is carried out quickly.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A10s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm
Weight168 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Red, Black, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

Price

Price in Rs: 16,999    Price in USD: $127

 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was released in Pakistan. This phone's official pricing...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story