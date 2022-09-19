Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A10 was released in Pakistan. This phone's official pricing...
In order to gain market share, Samsung released the new Galaxy A10s with a variety of specifications and price points.
The Samsung Galaxy A10s is a smartphone that is priced similarly to the A10 that the company debuted a few months ago.
There are a few changes in terms of specifications.
The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, designed specifically for low-cost smartphones, power the Samsung Galaxy A10s and provide the best performance compared to other chipsets in its class.
The Samsung Galaxy A10s has two gigabytes of RAM, which ensures that multitasking is carried out quickly.
The Samsung Galaxy A10s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 16,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Black, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: 16,999 Price in USD: $127
