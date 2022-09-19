Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan & features.

In order to gain market share, Samsung released the new Galaxy A10s with a variety of specifications and price points.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s is a smartphone that is priced similarly to the A10 that the company debuted a few months ago.

There are a few changes in terms of specifications.

The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, designed specifically for low-cost smartphones, power the Samsung Galaxy A10s and provide the best performance compared to other chipsets in its class.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s has two gigabytes of RAM, which ensures that multitasking is carried out quickly.

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A10s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions 156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm Weight 168 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Red, Black, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

Price Price in Rs: 16,999 Price in USD: $127

