Samsung Galaxy A12s price in Pakistan & features.

Galaxy A12 Nacho launched: A true bargain by Samsung
In December of last year, Samsung launched the budget-friendly Galaxy A12, which...
Samsung has recently introduced the Galaxy A12s. This smartphone has the model number SM-M225FV and has also received certification from Thailand’s NBTC.
Exynos 850, a mid-range chipset that was introduced specifically for this handset, is a very strong processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A12s boasts an Octa-Core 2.35 GHz processor with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU.
The Samsung Galaxy A12s smartphone boasts a large 6.5-inch PLS IPS capacitive touchscreen and offers the user full HD plus a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Samsung Galaxy A12s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 24,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OneUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Whie, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Exynos 850
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|PLS IPS Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
