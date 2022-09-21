Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A12s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A12s price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung has recently introduced the Galaxy A12s. This smartphone has the model number SM-M225FV and has also received certification from Thailand’s NBTC.

Exynos 850, a mid-range chipset that was introduced specifically for this handset, is a very strong processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A12s boasts an Octa-Core 2.35 GHz processor with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy A12s smartphone boasts a large 6.5-inch PLS IPS capacitive touchscreen and offers the user full HD plus a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A12s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A12s Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOneUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Whie, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetExynos 850
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyPLS IPS Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

 

Also Read

Galaxy A12 Nacho launched: A true bargain by Samsung
Galaxy A12 Nacho launched: A true bargain by Samsung

In December of last year, Samsung launched the budget-friendly Galaxy A12, which...

