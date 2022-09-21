Samsung Galaxy A12s price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung has recently introduced the Galaxy A12s. This smartphone has the model number SM-M225FV and has also received certification from Thailand’s NBTC.

Exynos 850, a mid-range chipset that was introduced specifically for this handset, is a very strong processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A12s boasts an Octa-Core 2.35 GHz processor with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy A12s smartphone boasts a large 6.5-inch PLS IPS capacitive touchscreen and offers the user full HD plus a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A12s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A12s Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OneUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Whie, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Exynos 850 GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology PLS IPS Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

