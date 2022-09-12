Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & features
The Samsung Galaxy A30 has 64 GB of storage and 4 GB...
Samsung will soon release the new Galaxy A13 to the public. Samsung is promoting its entry-level A-series smartphone.
The company will soon release a low-cost 4G phone on the market; it will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A13 and has the model number SM-A136B.
The smartphone has an Exynos 850 chipset, which is the most potent chipset and will increase the device’s power.
The Samsung Galaxy A13 has an Octa-Core processor, which makes the gadget incredibly quick.
The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.6 inches and offers a PLS TFT with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels to the user.
The Samsung Galaxy A13 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,499.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 15W
Price
|Price in Rs: 39,499 Price in USD: $196
