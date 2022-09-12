Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung will soon release the new Galaxy A13 to the public. Samsung is promoting its entry-level A-series smartphone.

The company will soon release a low-cost 4G phone on the market; it will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A13 and has the model number SM-A136B.

The smartphone has an Exynos 850 chipset, which is the most potent chipset and will increase the device’s power.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has an Octa-Core processor, which makes the gadget incredibly quick.

The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.6 inches and offers a PLS TFT with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels to the user.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A13 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,499.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach , Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP1 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 15W

Price Price in Rs: 39,499 Price in USD: $196

