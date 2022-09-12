Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung will soon release the new Galaxy A13 to the public. Samsung is promoting its entry-level A-series smartphone.

The company will soon release a low-cost 4G phone on the market; it will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A13 and has the model number SM-A136B.

The smartphone has an Exynos 850 chipset, which is the most potent chipset and will increase the device’s power.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has an Octa-Core processor, which makes the gadget incredibly quick.

The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.6 inches and offers a PLS TFT with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels to the user.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A13 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,499.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP1
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 15W

Price

Price in Rs: 39,499     Price in USD: $196

 

