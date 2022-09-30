Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13

Advertisement
  • Samsung’s Galaxy A13 will be an inexpensive 4G phone.
  • The phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
  • It is run by the Exynos 850, which is the most powerful chip in the world.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A13 will be available on the market. Samsung’s cheaper smartphones are made in the A-series.

The company’s next phone will be an inexpensive 4G phone. The model number will be SM-A136B, and it will be called the Samsung Galaxy A13.

The phone is run by the Exynos 850, which is the most powerful chip. The Samsung Galaxy A13 is fast because it has an Octa-Core processor.

The phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,499/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A13 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, White, Peach, Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP1
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 15W

 

Also Read

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

The new Vivo S1 Pro has either 6 or 8 gigabytes of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story