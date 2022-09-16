Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & features

Galaxy A21s by Samsung is 13 megapixels.

With full HD plus the resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The screen measure 6.57 Inches.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A21s, a new smartphone, will offer 64 gigabytes of internal storage and 4 gigabytes of RAM, both of which are sufficient for storing data for future use. However, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will not support external storage to boost the phone’s storage capacity. You may locate this on the back of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A21s specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

Advertisement

Also Read Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan & features It have the power of 6 gigabytes of RAM capacity. The Xiaomi...