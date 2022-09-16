Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & features
  • Galaxy A21s by Samsung is 13 megapixels.
  • With full HD plus the resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.
  • The screen measure 6.57 Inches.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s, a new smartphone, will offer 64 gigabytes of internal storage and 4 gigabytes of RAM, both of which are sufficient for storing data for future use. However, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will not support external storage to boost the phone’s storage capacity. You may locate this on the back of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A21s specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
