Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy A21s, a new smartphone, will offer 64 gigabytes of internal storage and 4 gigabytes of RAM, both of which are sufficient for storing data for future use. However, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will not support external storage to boost the phone’s storage capacity. You may locate this on the back of the phone.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
