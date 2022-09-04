Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy A23 with the designation 5G at the end.

Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy A23 with the designation 5G at the end. The smartphone manufacturer is introducing a new model in its A-series of phones.

The new device will be a mid-range device called the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. This smartphone’s processor is a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

This device has a 2.21 GHz Octa-Core processor and an Adreno 619 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan

date 2022-09-04

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specs Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.21 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 695 SoC GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

