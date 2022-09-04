Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features
A new F21 Pro from Oppo is being released, and it includes...
Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy A23 with the designation 5G at the end. The smartphone manufacturer is introducing a new model in its A-series of phones.
The new device will be a mid-range device called the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. This smartphone’s processor is a Snapdragon 695 SoC.
This device has a 2.21 GHz Octa-Core processor and an Adreno 619 GPU.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.21 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695 SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
