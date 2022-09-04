Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Advertisement
  • Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy A23 with the designation 5G at the end.
  • This smartphone’s processor is a Snapdragon 695 SoC.
  • The phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
Advertisement

Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy A23 with the designation 5G at the end. The smartphone manufacturer is introducing a new model in its A-series of phones.

The new device will be a mid-range device called the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. This smartphone’s processor is a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

This device has a 2.21 GHz Octa-Core processor and an Adreno 619 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.21 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 695 SoC
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

Also Read

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features
Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

A new F21 Pro from Oppo is being released, and it includes...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Google has established company in Pakistan
Google has established company in Pakistan
Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ Global Rollout Begins; Check Prices & Specs
Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ Global Rollout Begins; Check Prices & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series Headed for Global Launch!
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series Headed for Global Launch!
Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story