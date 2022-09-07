Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & features.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM. When it was first released, the phone was competitive, but by 2020, even the specs sheet’s figures seemed shoddy.

While the 4 GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking, the outdated eMMC type storage slows down app loading.

Exynos 7904, Samsung’s mid-range SoC, has much less threading power than several other chipsets in 2020. On this device, you can play games, but they won’t run as smoothly as you might anticipate.

The good-sized screen and Samsung’s Super AMOLED are a plus. People who use their phones to view internet shows will have an immersive experience thanks to the attractive screen.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A30 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Samsung Experience 9.5 Dimensions 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm) GPU Mali-G71 MP2 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh Talktime up to 23 hrs – Fast battery charging 15W

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A13 5G review The Galaxy A13 5G doesn't provide many surprises, good or bad. It's...