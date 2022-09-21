Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A32

  • The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a quad-camera on the back with 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 megapixels and a 20-megapixel camera on the front.
  • It will also have a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels and 16M colours.

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy A32, which is another smartphone with basic features and a good price for a first smartphone.

The processor in the Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an octa-core. There is 4GB of RAM in the phone’s processor.

The CPU and RAM in the Samsung Galaxy A32 will speed up how fast the phone can do things.

There is 64GB of space on the phone. Even though the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a lot of built-in storage, it also has a slot where you can add up to 512 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy A32 from Samsung will have a quad-camera on the back with 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 megapixels and a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

The new Samsung A32 will have a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels and 16M colours. It will be 6.4 inches wide.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

