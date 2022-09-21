Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a quad-camera on the back with 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 megapixels and a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

It will also have a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels and 16M colours.

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy A32, which is another smartphone with basic features and a good price for a first smartphone.

The processor in the Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an octa-core. There is 4GB of RAM in the phone’s processor.

The CPU and RAM in the Samsung Galaxy A32 will speed up how fast the phone can do things.

There is 64GB of space on the phone. Even though the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a lot of built-in storage, it also has a slot where you can add up to 512 GB of RAM.

The new Samsung A32 will have a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels and 16M colours. It will be 6.4 inches wide.

Advertisement Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

