Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32, a new smartphone, will be available on the market. The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an octa-core processor. The phone’s processor has 4GB of RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy A32’s CPU and RAM will speed up how fast it can do things.
The phone has 64GB of storage space. Even though the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a lot of storage built-in, you can add up to 512 GB of RAM to it through a slot.
Samsung’s Galaxy A32 will have a back camera with 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. The front camera will have 20 megapixels.
The Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the new Samsung A32 will have 1080 x 2400 pixels and 16M colours. The width will be 6.4 inches.
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 50,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
