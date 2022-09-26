Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32

  • The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a back camera with 64 megapixels and a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.
  • The phone’s processor has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.
  • You can add up to 512 GB of RAM through a slot on the phone.
The Samsung Galaxy A32, a new smartphone, will be available on the market. The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an octa-core processor. The phone’s processor has 4GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A32’s CPU and RAM will speed up how fast it can do things.

The phone has 64GB of storage space. Even though the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a lot of storage built-in, you can add up to 512 GB of RAM to it through a slot.

Samsung’s Galaxy A32 will have a back camera with 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. The front camera will have 20 megapixels.

The Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the new Samsung A32 will have 1080 x 2400 pixels and 16M colours. The width will be 6.4 inches.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Note 12 phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor...

