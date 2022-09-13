Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs
Advertisement

Samsung will soon release the Galaxy A33 smartphone to the market. Samsung is developing a 5G inexpensive smartphone that will be both cheaper and more powerful.

There is no information available regarding this future smartphone or its release date. The new model will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A33.

The smartphone contains an Exynos 1280 SoC Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this device even more strength, it has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Samsung Galaxy A33 to make the gadget incredibly speedy.

The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.4 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan

Price in Rs: 79,499     Price in USD: $395

Samsung Galaxy A33 full specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Peach
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1280 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story