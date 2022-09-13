Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung will soon release the Galaxy A33 smartphone to the market. Samsung is developing a 5G inexpensive smartphone that will be both cheaper and more powerful.
There is no information available regarding this future smartphone or its release date. The new model will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A33.
The smartphone contains an Exynos 1280 SoC Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this device even more strength, it has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Samsung Galaxy A33 to make the gadget incredibly speedy.
The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.4 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan
|Price in Rs: 79,499 Price in USD: $395
Samsung Galaxy A33 full specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Peach
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1280 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
