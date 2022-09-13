Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung will soon release the Galaxy A33 smartphone to the market. Samsung is developing a 5G inexpensive smartphone that will be both cheaper and more powerful.

There is no information available regarding this future smartphone or its release date. The new model will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A33.

The smartphone contains an Exynos 1280 SoC Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this device even more strength, it has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Samsung Galaxy A33 to make the gadget incredibly speedy.

The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.4 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan

Price in Rs: 79,499 Price in USD: $395

Samsung Galaxy A33 full specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G68 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W