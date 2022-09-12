Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A51

  • The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available in two storage capacities: 64 and 128 gigabytes.
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and comes pre-installed with Android 9.0.
  • It could contain four cameras, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 12- megapixel wide-angle lens.
The Galaxy A51 from Samsung is soon to be released. The Exynos 9611 chipset of Samsung’s Galaxy A51 has been updated. The next phone should be more powerful.

The CPU in the phone has 6GB of RAM. The storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A51 will be 128GB.

The Galaxy A51 will be available in two storage capacities: 64 and 128 gigabytes.

The device could contain four cameras. A 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor are all included.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes pre-installed with Android 9.0. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 9611 (10nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

