Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Galaxy A51 from Samsung is soon to be released. The Exynos 9611 chipset of Samsung’s Galaxy A51 has been updated. The next phone should be more powerful.
The CPU in the phone has 6GB of RAM. The storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A51 will be 128GB.
The Galaxy A51 will be available in two storage capacities: 64 and 128 gigabytes.
The device could contain four cameras. A 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor are all included.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes pre-installed with Android 9.0. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611 (10nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
