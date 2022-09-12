Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available in two storage capacities: 64 and 128 gigabytes.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and comes pre-installed with Android 9.0.

It could contain four cameras, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 12- megapixel wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy A51 from Samsung is soon to be released. The Exynos 9611 chipset of Samsung’s Galaxy A51 has been updated. The next phone should be more powerful.

The CPU in the phone has 6GB of RAM. The storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A51 will be 128GB.

The device could contain four cameras. A 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor are all included.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 full specs

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Exynos 9611 (10nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro , proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

