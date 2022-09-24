Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications
The new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone will be available on the market. Samsung has changed the Exynos 9611 chipset in the Galaxy A51. The next phone should have better capabilities.
There is 6GB of RAM in the phone’s CPU. The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be able to hold 128GB of data.
The Galaxy A51 will come with either 64 gigabytes or 128 gigabytes of storage.
It may have four cameras. A 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro sensor are included.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 has Android 9.0 preinstalled. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611 (10nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
