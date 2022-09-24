Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A51

The new Samsung  Galaxy A51 smartphone will be available on the market. Samsung has changed the Exynos 9611 chipset in the Galaxy A51. The next phone should have better capabilities.

There is 6GB of RAM in the phone’s CPU. The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be able to hold 128GB of data.

The Galaxy A51 will come with either 64 gigabytes or 128 gigabytes of storage.

It may have four cameras. A 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro sensor are included.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has Android 9.0 preinstalled. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursPrism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 9611 (10nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


Download The BOL News App


End of Article
