Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A52

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
  • The device is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor and 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is currently available. The company’s greatest smartphone will have top-notch specifications. A mid-range processor will be used in the Samsung Galaxy A52.

Advertisement

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 720G. The Galaxy A52 from Samsung offers 8GB of RAM. Tasks won’t be slowed down by the smartphone’s RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A52’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is adequate for future use. Use the phone’s unique slot to increase the internal storage of the Galaxy A52.

The smartphone has a 1 TB capacity. The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the new Samsung A52 boasts a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy A52 contains four cameras. The primary lens on the Samsung Galaxy A52 is 64 megapixels, the ultra-wide lens is 12 megapixels, the macro lens is 5 megapixels, and the depth sensor is 5 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A52 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight187 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement

Also Read

Apple iPhone hardware subscriptions may still be available this year
Apple iPhone hardware subscriptions may still be available this year

Apple's iPhone hardware subscription bundle appears to be on its way. Customers...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Pandemics and calamities could soon be predicted by artificial intelligence
Pandemics and calamities could soon be predicted by artificial intelligence
Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & Features
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story