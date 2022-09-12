Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor and 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is currently available. The company’s greatest smartphone will have top-notch specifications. A mid-range processor will be used in the Samsung Galaxy A52.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 720G. The Galaxy A52 from Samsung offers 8GB of RAM. Tasks won’t be slowed down by the smartphone’s RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A52’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is adequate for future use. Use the phone’s unique slot to increase the internal storage of the Galaxy A52.

The smartphone has a 1 TB capacity. The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the new Samsung A52 boasts a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy A52 contains four cameras. The primary lens on the Samsung Galaxy A52 is 64 megapixels, the ultra-wide lens is 12 megapixels, the macro lens is 5 megapixels, and the depth sensor is 5 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A52 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 187 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash Features Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min ( advertised ) Advertisement

