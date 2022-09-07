Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
  • Display will be 6.7 inches carrying a notch on Notch on top.
  • RAM will be 6 GB while ROM will 128 GB.
  • Battery of this new phone will be 4400 mAh.
Advertisement

Samsung fired the winning shot with the Galaxy 710, ushering in a new era for the company. This brand has suffered a lot in recent years, allowing Chinese brands to thrive, but with the Samsung Galaxy A70, things are about to get nasty, and we will see a new trend from this brand in which we will see several designs of display with unique Notches. This Korean conglomerate displayed the display of its Samsung Galaxy A70 with a Notch. We’ve heard a lot about the new design in its premium series, but it appears that we were mistaken, and Samsung’s Galaxy A70, a mid-ranger, will arrive with this new display. We saw snippets of it in yesterday’s presentation.

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan is Rs. 58999/-

Samsung Galaxy A70 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions164.2 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCoral, Blue, Black, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 32 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/240fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under Display)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W

Also Read

Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

It is coming with a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that will give...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk tweets about new payment system: It's Gonna Be Great
Elon Musk tweets about new payment system: It's Gonna Be Great
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan and features
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 14 Pro max price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 14 Pro max price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story