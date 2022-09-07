Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung fired the winning shot with the Galaxy 710, ushering in a new era for the company. This brand has suffered a lot in recent years, allowing Chinese brands to thrive, but with the Samsung Galaxy A70, things are about to get nasty, and we will see a new trend from this brand in which we will see several designs of display with unique Notches. This Korean conglomerate displayed the display of its Samsung Galaxy A70 with a Notch. We’ve heard a lot about the new design in its premium series, but it appears that we were mistaken, and Samsung’s Galaxy A70, a mid-ranger, will arrive with this new display. We saw snippets of it in yesterday’s presentation.
Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan is Rs. 58999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Coral, Blue, Black, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 32 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under Display)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W
