Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & specs

Display will be 6.7 inches carrying a notch on Notch on top.

RAM will be 6 GB while ROM will 128 GB.

Battery of this new phone will be 4400 mAh.

Advertisement

Samsung fired the winning shot with the Galaxy 710, ushering in a new era for the company. This brand has suffered a lot in recent years, allowing Chinese brands to thrive, but with the Samsung Galaxy A70, things are about to get nasty, and we will see a new trend from this brand in which we will see several designs of display with unique Notches. This Korean conglomerate displayed the display of its Samsung Galaxy A70 with a Notch. We’ve heard a lot about the new design in its premium series, but it appears that we were mistaken, and Samsung’s Galaxy A70, a mid-ranger, will arrive with this new display. We saw snippets of it in yesterday’s presentation.

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan is Rs. 58999/-

Samsung Galaxy A70 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 164.2 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Coral, Blue, Black, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 612 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 32 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under Display) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 /WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W Also Read Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs It is coming with a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that will give...

Advertisement