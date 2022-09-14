Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is a new handset for a new product with the moniker “1” at the end.

It will be powered by an octa-core processor based on the Snapdragon 730 chipset.

The phone will have an internal storage capacity of 128 GB.

Advertisement

The Galaxy A71, a new handset for a new product with the moniker “1” at the end, has been released by Samsung.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor based on the Snapdragon 730 chipset.

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A71’s CPU will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will improve the phone’s processing performance.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 will have an internal storage capacity of 128 GB and a dedicated slot for a microSD card up to 1 TB for additional storage.

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is in full HD quality.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A71 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 12 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specs Xiaomi has announced a release date for its forthcoming smartphone. The phone...