Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung is developing the Galaxy A73 smartphone, which will be available on the market. Samsung intends to launch a new A-series smartphone.

It is a company phone in the middle price range. It will replace the Galaxy A72 and be called the Samsung Galaxy A73.

Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 07 Sep 2022

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The gadget is powered by an Octa-Core 2.2 GHz processor and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. The Galaxy A73 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display from Samsung.