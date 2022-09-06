Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy A73

Advertisement
  • Samsung intends to launch a new A-series smartphone in the middle price range.
  • The phone will replace the Galaxy A72 and be called the Samsung Galaxy A73.
  • The device is powered by an Octa-Core 2.2 GHz processor.
Advertisement

Samsung is developing the Galaxy A73 smartphone, which will be available on the market. Samsung intends to launch a new A-series smartphone.

It is a company phone in the middle price range. It will replace the Galaxy A72 and be called the Samsung Galaxy A73.

Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 07 Sep 2022

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The gadget is powered by an Octa-Core 2.2 GHz processor and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. The Galaxy A73 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display from Samsung.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 122,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A73 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm
Weight181 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Mint, White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W
Advertisement

Also Read

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The mid-range Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone is suitable for simple tasks...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk tweets about new payment system: It's Gonna Be Great
Elon Musk tweets about new payment system: It's Gonna Be Great
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan and features
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 14 Pro max price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 14 Pro max price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story