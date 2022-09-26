Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review

Due to optimizations, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to 8 hours on a charge.

Samsung’s Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) makes in-call cancellation even better.

Samsung again debuted TWS earphones with its foldable phones. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was announced on August 10.

Here’s our extensive assessment. Samsung reduced the Buds2 Pro’s weight and gloss, making them more comfortable and beautiful.

The square earbud case matches the interior colour, unlike prior generations. Bora Bora Purple, Black, and White are the colour possibilities, and we received White, which is sleek but unimpressive.

The case and buds are lighter than expected. Strong magnets align the buts’ rotating slots. Each bud’s nest has two pogo pins.

Each bud contains 58 mAh, while the case contains 500 mAh.It’s under 3%. Due to optimizations, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro can last up to 8 hours on a charge.

Officially, turning on ANC limits that to five hours, but our testing suggests they can go close to six.

We also tested the earphones with Ambient Sound on and got a good 5-hour performance, but it’s too overwhelming to use for lengthy periods.

But what about charging time? The 616 mAh battery charges in 75 minutes with a USB-C connector.

Wireless charging with any Qi-certified charger takes over two hours—our best was 125 minutes.

Samsung understands you can’t have a large battery and bass or tweeter, so it chose the former.

Buds2 Pro music lacks bass. The music is sharper and the instruments are finely defined, but the lack of range diminishes the sound.

Samsung’s Active Noise Cancellation is Samsung’s greatest yet. The 3-mic array picks up and cancels extraneous noises better than the 2-mic array. With in-call cancellations, Buds2 Pro makes phone calls sound better.

When you speak, Voice Detect disables ANC and enables Ambient Sound. Long-pressing any button turns on ambient sound during the time of pressing, so you can hear announcements at the airport or railway station.

The touch controls are flawless. Some users don’t use them, but those that do will like the simplicity.

One tap for Play/Pause, two or three for music and podcasts, and tap-and-hold for calls are all adjustable.

The earbuds include an equaliser, but they can’t remedy the lack of bass. The Galaxy Wearable app gives controls for features like neck stretch reminders, reading notifications aloud, and ambient sound during calls.

Buds2 Pro is 15% smaller than Buds Pro. Each earbud weighs 5.5 grammes and fits easily.

The app includes an earbud fit test that plays test tunes to ensure a proper fit. The IPX7 rating for 1 metre of fresh water submersion gives us a piece of mind during sweaty workouts.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro costs €229/£219/$229. The Galaxy Buds2 are more expensive than the Galaxy Buds Pro.

