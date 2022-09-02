Samsung Galaxy C7 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy C7 as a new model. The incredible Samsung Galaxy C7 smartphone is equipped with a snapdragon 617 chipset, which houses an Octa-core 1.8GHz processor, and is built to deliver unsurpassed performance to its consumers.
The Samsung Galaxy C7 offers dual SIM connectivity, LTE Network compatibility, and degraded 3G support so that consumers may benefit from improved communication right away.
The Samsung Galaxy C7 has a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED IPS display with wide viewing angles to provide customers a little extra space for viewing, and a high-resolution audio system improves the movie-watching experience even further.
The Samsung Galaxy C7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,199.
|Dimensions
|156.6 x 77.2 x 6.7 mm
|Weight
|169g
|Battery
|3300 mAh, Non-removable
|OS
|Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
|Memory
|32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM, MicroSD Card (support up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Processor
|2.0 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
GPU: Adreno 506
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, USB (microUSB v2.0), NFC, WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot), GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Display Size
|5.7 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels (~386 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint
|Display Colour
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, MUltitouch
|Operating
Frequency / Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Browser
|HTML5
|Colors
|Gold, Pink Gold, Dark Gray
|Entertainment
|FM radio with RDS, recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
|Camera
|16 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]), 2ndry 8 MP, f/1.9
|Other Features
|GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS/BDS (region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Fast battery charging: 83% in 30 min (Quick Charge 3.0), Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail,input (Swype), YouTube, Calendar, Speakerphone
|Ring Tones
|Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
