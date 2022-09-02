Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Samsung Galaxy C7 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy C7 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy C7 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy C7 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy C7 as a new model. The incredible Samsung Galaxy C7 smartphone is equipped with a snapdragon 617 chipset, which houses an Octa-core 1.8GHz processor, and is built to deliver unsurpassed performance to its consumers.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 offers dual SIM connectivity, LTE Network compatibility, and degraded 3G support so that consumers may benefit from improved communication right away.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 has a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED IPS display with wide viewing angles to provide customers a little extra space for viewing, and a high-resolution audio system improves the movie-watching experience even further.

Samsung Galaxy C7 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy C7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,199.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy C7 Specifications:

Dimensions156.6 x 77.2 x 6.7 mm
Weight169g
Battery3300 mAh, Non-removable
OSAndroid OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
Memory32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM, MicroSD Card (support up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
Processor2.0 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
GPU: Adreno 506
ConnectivityBluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, USB (microUSB v2.0), NFC, WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot), GPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Display Size5.7 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels (~386 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint
Display ColourSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, MUltitouch
Operating
Frequency / Band		SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
BrowserHTML5
ColorsGold, Pink Gold, Dark Gray
EntertainmentFM radio with RDS, recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
Camera16 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]), 2ndry 8 MP, f/1.9
Other FeaturesGPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS/BDS (region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Fast battery charging: 83% in 30 min (Quick Charge 3.0), Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail,input (Swype), YouTube, Calendar, Speakerphone
Ring TonesDownlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 4 F price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo Reno 4 F price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A54s price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A54s price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A80 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A80 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story