Samsung Galaxy C7 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy C7 as a new model. The incredible Samsung Galaxy C7 smartphone is equipped with a snapdragon 617 chipset, which houses an Octa-core 1.8GHz processor, and is built to deliver unsurpassed performance to its consumers.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 offers dual SIM connectivity, LTE Network compatibility, and degraded 3G support so that consumers may benefit from improved communication right away.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 has a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED IPS display with wide viewing angles to provide customers a little extra space for viewing, and a high-resolution audio system improves the movie-watching experience even further.

Samsung Galaxy C7 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy C7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,199.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Specifications:

Dimensions 156. 6 x 77.2 x 6.7 mm Weight 169g Battery 3300 mAh, Non-removable OS Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) Memory 32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM, MicroSD Card (support up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Processor 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

GPU: Adreno 506 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, USB (micro USB v2.0), NFC, WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot), GPRS , EDGE , 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Display Size 5.7 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels (~386 ppi pixel density)

Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint Display Colour Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, MUltitouch Operating

Frequency / Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Browser HTML5 Colors Gold, Pink Gold, Dark Gray Entertainment FM radio with RDS, recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable) Camera 16 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]), 2ndry 8 MP , f/1.9 Other Features GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS/BDS (region dependent), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Fast battery charging: 83% in 30 min (Quick Charge 3.0), Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail,input (Swype), YouTube, Calendar, Speakerphone Ring Tones Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

