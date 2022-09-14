Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB and 8GB of RAM.

The Exynos 9825 processor powers the Android 9 (Pie) operating system on the phone.

The phone has a triple camera arrangement on the back and a 10MP selfie camera.

This smartphone has a 3500mAh battery and enables wireless charging as well as fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 151 x 72 x 7.9 mm Weight 168 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9825 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features HDR10 compliant, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung DeX ( desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus ( Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 3500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)

