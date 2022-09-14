Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & features.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB and 8GB of RAM.

The Exynos 9825 processor powers the Android 9 (Pie) operating system on the phone.

The phone has a triple camera arrangement on the back and a 10MP selfie camera.

Read more: Currency Rates in Pakistan – 11th Sept 2022

This smartphone has a 3500mAh battery and enables wireless charging as well as fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions151 x 72 x 7.9 mm
Weight168 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9825 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra FeaturesHDR10 compliant, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 3500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)

 

