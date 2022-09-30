Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
The Samsung Galaxy Note is referred to as 10 Plus at the end, indicating that it is the brand’s premium smartphone. A render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has appeared online, confirming the model name and other technical details. The series’ flagship appears to have similar specifications to other standout devices in the lineup.

The most potent and dependable chipset for smartphones currently on the market, the newest Snapdragon 855 is what powers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The display screen bezels on the Samsung Galaxy Note Plus are incredibly thin, have curved sides, and have a notch at the top edge. This device has a pop-up selfie camera.

The Samsung Note 10 Plus’s processor is combined with 256 gigabytes of internal storage and 8 gigabytes of RAM. With such a large amount of RAM, multitasking is executed much more easily, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus’s storage provides enough capacity for your entire life. It has a full HD+ quality Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus’s in-display fingerprint screen allows the user full control to utilize them securely without worrying about them being stolen by someone else. The Note 10 Plus has a 4300 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 80,000 – 100,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions162.3 x 77.1 x 7.9 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9825 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3040 Pixels (~495 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) – (uses shared SIM slot) – dual SIM model only
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), TOF 3D camera, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
Front10 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display), barometer, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)
