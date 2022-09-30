Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

The Samsung Galaxy Note is referred to as 10 Plus at the end, indicating that it is the brand’s premium smartphone. A render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has appeared online, confirming the model name and other technical details. The series’ flagship appears to have similar specifications to other standout devices in the lineup.

The most potent and dependable chipset for smartphones currently on the market, the newest Snapdragon 855 is what powers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The display screen bezels on the Samsung Galaxy Note Plus are incredibly thin, have curved sides, and have a notch at the top edge. This device has a pop-up selfie camera.

The Samsung Note 10 Plus’s processor is combined with 256 gigabytes of internal storage and 8 gigabytes of RAM. With such a large amount of RAM, multitasking is executed much more easily, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus’s storage provides enough capacity for your entire life. It has a full HD+ quality Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus’s in-display fingerprint screen allows the user full control to utilize them securely without worrying about them being stolen by someone else. The Note 10 Plus has a 4300 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 80,000 – 100,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 162.3 x 77.1 x 7.9 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9825 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~495 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) – (uses shared SIM slot) – dual SIM model only Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), TOF 3D camera , LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.) Front 10 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display), barometer, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)

