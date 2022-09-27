Samsung Galaxy s10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy s10 price in Pakistan & features.

With the Galaxy S10, the Korean juggernaut’s flagship handset, Samsung is making history. On the occasion of the S series’ anniversary, this smartphone manufacturer made some significant changes to the design of its Samsung Galaxy S10. On top of the list, you get a flat display rather than curved edges, and it appears that the Korean company intended to play it safe when announcing the Samsung’s Galaxy S10 because, as we previously speculated, an in-screen fingerprint scanner is coming in this flagship phone, but it seems all that was speculation and the Samsung Galaxy S10’s fingerprint reader is now available.

You may find the 6.1-inch display screen composed of Dynamic AMOLED panels among other prominent specifications. Brands like Huawei and Apple have had a difficult time competing with Samsung S10 because this company is currently exerting all of its resources to regain its previous position. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the youngest member of the trio, hence it was released with a twin camera configuration as opposed to its older siblings, who have triple cameras. The primary lens on the Galaxy S10 is a 12 MP wide lens, and it is backed up by a telephoto lens to improve the focus on the primary target rather than on everything.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 has included 3D facial recognition, and it appears that this phone features an iris scanner as well. The Samsung Galaxy S10 has an Exynos 9820 Octa CPU put inside of it, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The phone’s operating system is Pie 9.0, and Samsung Experience UI is used to embellish it.

Samsung Galaxy s10 in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy s10 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 45,000 – 55,000.

Samsung Galaxy s10 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
Weight157 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
CameraMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
Features2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
Front10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

