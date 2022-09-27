Samsung Galaxy s10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy s10 price in Pakistan & features.

With the Galaxy S10, the Korean juggernaut’s flagship handset, Samsung is making history. On the occasion of the S series’ anniversary, this smartphone manufacturer made some significant changes to the design of its Samsung Galaxy S10. On top of the list, you get a flat display rather than curved edges, and it appears that the Korean company intended to play it safe when announcing the Samsung’s Galaxy S10 because, as we previously speculated, an in-screen fingerprint scanner is coming in this flagship phone, but it seems all that was speculation and the Samsung Galaxy S10’s fingerprint reader is now available.

You may find the 6.1-inch display screen composed of Dynamic AMOLED panels among other prominent specifications. Brands like Huawei and Apple have had a difficult time competing with Samsung S10 because this company is currently exerting all of its resources to regain its previous position. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the youngest member of the trio, hence it was released with a twin camera configuration as opposed to its older siblings, who have triple cameras. The primary lens on the Galaxy S10 is a 12 MP wide lens, and it is backed up by a telephoto lens to improve the focus on the primary target rather than on everything.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 has included 3D facial recognition, and it appears that this phone features an iris scanner as well. The Samsung Galaxy S10 has an Exynos 9820 Octa CPU put inside of it, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The phone’s operating system is Pie 9.0, and Samsung Experience UI is used to embellish it.

Samsung Galaxy s10 in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy s10 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 45,000 – 55,000.

Samsung Galaxy s10 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7. 8 mm Weight 157 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10, Always-on display Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only Camera Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features 2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.) Front 10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

