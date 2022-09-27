Samsung Galaxy s10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 is quite a popular smartphone in Pakistani markets. The...
With the Galaxy S10, the Korean juggernaut’s flagship handset, Samsung is making history. On the occasion of the S series’ anniversary, this smartphone manufacturer made some significant changes to the design of its Samsung Galaxy S10. On top of the list, you get a flat display rather than curved edges, and it appears that the Korean company intended to play it safe when announcing the Samsung’s Galaxy S10 because, as we previously speculated, an in-screen fingerprint scanner is coming in this flagship phone, but it seems all that was speculation and the Samsung Galaxy S10’s fingerprint reader is now available.
You may find the 6.1-inch display screen composed of Dynamic AMOLED panels among other prominent specifications. Brands like Huawei and Apple have had a difficult time competing with Samsung S10 because this company is currently exerting all of its resources to regain its previous position. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the youngest member of the trio, hence it was released with a twin camera configuration as opposed to its older siblings, who have triple cameras. The primary lens on the Galaxy S10 is a 12 MP wide lens, and it is backed up by a telephoto lens to improve the focus on the primary target rather than on everything.
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 has included 3D facial recognition, and it appears that this phone features an iris scanner as well. The Samsung Galaxy S10 has an Exynos 9820 Octa CPU put inside of it, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The phone’s operating system is Pie 9.0, and Samsung Experience UI is used to embellish it.
The Samsung Galaxy s10 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 45,000 – 55,000.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|157 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
|Front
|10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.