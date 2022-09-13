Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo K10x price in Pakistan & specs
The Samsung Galaxy S10 was unveiled in February 2019 and went on sale the following month (March).
Retailers now have access to all available colour schemes and interior combinations, so you should inquire about purchasing one at your favourite brick-and-mortar or online retailer.
Devices with 128 or 512GB of storage are available. Surprisingly, all variants have the same RAM specification (8GB).
If you choose the dual-SIM variant, you can also expand the storage by inserting a second SIM card, which can hold up to 1 TB.
Furthermore, depending on your choices and the market, this Android 9.0 Pie-powered tablet comes with either the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm SD 855 chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 139,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|157 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Always-on display
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
|Front
|10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
