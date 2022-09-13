Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was unveiled in February 2019.

Devices with 128 or 512GB of storage are available.

Retailers now have access to all available colour schemes and interior combinations, so you should inquire about purchasing one at your favourite brick-and-mortar or online retailer.

Surprisingly, all variants have the same RAM specification (8GB).

If you choose the dual-SIM variant, you can also expand the storage by inserting a second SIM card, which can hold up to 1 TB.

Furthermore, depending on your choices and the market, this Android 9.0 Pie-powered tablet comes with either the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm SD 855 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 139,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S10 Specs:

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm Weight 157 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen , 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10, Always-on display MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only CAMERA Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features 2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.) Front 10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX ( desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank /Reverse wireless charging 9W

