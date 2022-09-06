Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy S21

  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch 1080 x 2400 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
  • The device has a 64-megapixel camera, 1.1x optical zoom, a 3x hybrid zoom (ultrawide), and very steady video.

Samsung is working on the Galaxy S21 5G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G includes 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and 256 GB of storage.

It is powered by Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888.

4000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery + 25W fast charging + USB Power Delivery3.0 Qi/PMA wireless charging + 4.5W reverse wireless charging

The device has a 6.2-inch 1080 x 2400 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The rear camera has a 12 MP (wide) and a 64 MP (telephoto) 12 MP, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom (ultrawide) Very steady video. 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm, 169 g.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan 2022 is Rs. 176,499/-

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 2100 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G78 MP14
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesEye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
