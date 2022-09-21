Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets Android 13 beta in US

Reddit user u/DJStormXZ discovered the update on the r/GalaxyS21 subreddit.

Beta builds are only available for US-purchased unlocked models.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series received Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds in the US.

Advertisement

Last month, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series received Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds in the US. One UI 5 beta releases for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are now available based on Android 13.0.

Reddit user u/DJStormXZ discovered the update on the r/GalaxyS21 subreddit.

According to the OP (original poster), beta builds are only available for US-purchased unlocked models.

However, another user stated that they were able to install the beta version on a T-Mobile handset.

I couldn’t see the updated card on the Samsung Members app because I had a T-Mobile Galaxy S21 Ultra.

UK and Korean Samsung Galaxy S21 owners could download the beta update late last month (India more recently), and the US’ beta build is a somewhat fresher build, with build number G991UEU5ZVIA (for the S21). Redditors assume this is Android 13 Beta 2.

Advertisement

If you live in the US and have any Samsung Galaxy S21 model, you can go to the Samsung Members app and swipe through the top banner images until you find one that says “One UI Beta programme.”

Tap on the banner to sign up and get the Android 13 beta before it comes out to the public. Keep in mind that a Galaxy S21 that is locked to a carrier might not be able to use it.

Also Read