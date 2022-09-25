Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appears on 3C database; charging details revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been listed on 3C, disclosing its charging information.

The phone’s 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display is said to be identical.

The front camera will have a hole-punch cutout in the upper center, and the screen will be curved.

Advertisement

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was introduced by Samsung earlier this year. It’s anticipated that the S22 Ultra’s successor would go on sale in January or February of 2023.

Even though the anticipated launch date is still a few months away, the gadget has already been listed on 3C, disclosing its charging information.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s model number is SM-S9180, according to the listing. At least 25W of fast charging is supported.

Since the Galaxy S22 Ultra didn’t come with a charger in the package, it is highly doubtful that the S23 Ultra will do the same. The business used a charger with the model number EP-TA800 for the tests.

It’s crucial to remember that the Galaxy S22 Ultra supports both 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Like it did with its predecessor, Samsung might upgrade the S23 Ultra’s charging capabilities and add 45W fast charging.

Advertisement

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to have a few small upgrades over the S22 Ultra.

The phone’s 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display is said to be identical. The 40MP front camera will have a hole-punch cutout in the upper center, and the screen will be curved.

There might be a new 200MP primary camera on the back. The other three camera sensors might remain unchanged.

This indicates that the S23 Ultra will have a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto camera with a 10x optical zoom.

The gadget will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU inside. It won’t come as a surprise if the gadget is sold in select markets with an Exynos chipset.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price...