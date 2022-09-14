Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is anticipated to have a design that is mostly unchanged from that of its predecessor, the Galaxy S8.
  • A 3,000 mAh battery will power the smartphone.
  • Galaxy S9’s Super AMOLED display is the key feature.
Samsung is a shining star, and the Galaxy S9 will be the market’s next premium offering.

The S8 is still in use and earning a lot of money for the company, but things must move on, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the next flagship product to be released in 2018.

Whatever transpired in the past, they greatly improved and gained the trust of their users.

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is anticipated to have a design that is mostly unchanged from that of its predecessor.

A 3,000 mAh battery will power the smartphone.

Nonetheless, the Samsung Galaxy S9’s specifications are anticipated to be enhanced over the previous model.

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S9 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 91,000/-

Samsung Galaxy S9 specs

BUILDOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
Dimensions147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMidnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9810 Octa
GPUMali-G72 MP18
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CAMERAMain12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 3000 mAh
– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
