Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung is a shining star, and the Galaxy S9 will be the market’s next premium offering.
The S8 is still in use and earning a lot of money for the company, but things must move on, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the next flagship product to be released in 2018.
Whatever transpired in the past, they greatly improved and gained the trust of their users.
Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is anticipated to have a design that is mostly unchanged from that of its predecessor.
A 3,000 mAh battery will power the smartphone.
Nonetheless, the Samsung Galaxy S9’s specifications are anticipated to be enhanced over the previous model.
Samsung Galaxy S9 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 91,000/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|Dimensions
|147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
