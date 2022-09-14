Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is anticipated to have a design that is mostly unchanged from that of its predecessor, the Galaxy S8.

A 3,000 mAh battery will power the smartphone.

Galaxy S9’s Super AMOLED display is the key feature.

Samsung is a shining star, and the Galaxy S9 will be the market’s next premium offering.

The S8 is still in use and earning a lot of money for the company, but things must move on, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the next flagship product to be released in 2018.

Whatever transpired in the past, they greatly improved and gained the trust of their users.

Nonetheless, the Samsung Galaxy S9’s specifications are anticipated to be enhanced over the previous model.

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S9 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 91,000/-

Samsung Galaxy S9 specs

BUILD OS Android V8.0 Oreo Dimensions 147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android V8.0 Oreo Dimensions 147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9810 Octa GPU Mali-G72 MP18 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) CAMERA Main 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 3000 mAh – Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging

