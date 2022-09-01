Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will soon be available as a tablet.

It has a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 TFT LCD touchscreen and a 7,600 mAh removable battery.

It also comes with an S-Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is a tablet that will be coming out soon.

The device has a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 TFT LCD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G “6nm Octa-Core Processor,” 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, support for microSD cards, and a 7,600 mAh removable battery.

It can be used without a battery and plugged into the wall, even in places with high temperatures. It comes with an S-Pen stylus.

The device supports GPS, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, hybrid dual-SIM (only in North America), and a fingerprint sensor in the home key.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,525/- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro specs

BASIC INFO Brand Samsung Model Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Status Available Released 2022, September BODY Dimensions 242.9 x 170.2 x 10.2 mm (9.56 x 6.70 x 0.40 in) Weight 674 g (1.49 lb) Colors Mystic Black, Mystic Silver Material – SIMs Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water/Dust Stylus

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Drop-to-concrete resistance from up to 1 meter

MIL-STD-810H compliant DISPLAY Size 10.1 inches Type TFT LCD Resolutions 1920 x 1200 pixels, 16:10 ratio PPI 224 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE 5G SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Single 13 MP, f/1.9, AF Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps Front 8 MP, f/2.0

1080p@30fps HARDWARE OS Android 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 642L RAM 4GB / 6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 7600 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time – Stand By – Fast Charging Fast charging Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound Yes, with stereo speakers Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Samsung DeX (desktop experience support) Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.2, charging/accessories connector pins Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC No

