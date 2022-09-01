Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will soon be available as a tablet.
  • It has a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 TFT LCD touchscreen and a 7,600 mAh removable battery.
  • It also comes with an S-Pen stylus.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is a tablet that will be coming out soon.

The device has a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 TFT LCD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G “6nm Octa-Core Processor,” 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, support for microSD cards, and a 7,600 mAh removable battery.

It can be used without a battery and plugged into the wall, even in places with high temperatures. It comes with an S-Pen stylus.

The device supports GPS, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, hybrid dual-SIM (only in North America), and a fingerprint sensor in the home key.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,525/-

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro specs

BASIC INFO
BrandSamsung
ModelGalaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
StatusAvailable
Released2022, September
BODY
Dimensions242.9 x 170.2 x 10.2 mm (9.56 x 6.70 x 0.40 in)
Weight674 g (1.49 lb)
ColorsMystic Black, Mystic Silver
Material
SIMsSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water/DustStylus
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Drop-to-concrete resistance from up to 1 meter
MIL-STD-810H compliant
DISPLAY
Size10.1 inches
TypeTFT LCD
Resolutions1920 x 1200 pixels, 16:10 ratio
PPI224 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5GSA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Single13 MP, f/1.9, AF
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Front8 MP, f/2.0
1080p@30fps
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUAdreno 642L
RAM4GB / 6GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity7600 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk Time
Stand By
Fast ChargingFast charging
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundYes, with stereo speakers
SensorsFingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, charging/accessories connector pins
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCNo

