Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is a tablet that will be coming out soon.
The device has a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 TFT LCD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G “6nm Octa-Core Processor,” 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, support for microSD cards, and a 7,600 mAh removable battery.
It can be used without a battery and plugged into the wall, even in places with high temperatures. It comes with an S-Pen stylus.
The device supports GPS, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, hybrid dual-SIM (only in North America), and a fingerprint sensor in the home key.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,525/-
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Samsung
|Model
|Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
|Status
|Available
|Released
|2022, September
|BODY
|Dimensions
|242.9 x 170.2 x 10.2 mm (9.56 x 6.70 x 0.40 in)
|Weight
|674 g (1.49 lb)
|Colors
|Mystic Black, Mystic Silver
|Material
|–
|SIMs
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water/Dust
|Stylus
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Drop-to-concrete resistance from up to 1 meter
MIL-STD-810H compliant
|DISPLAY
|Size
|10.1 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Resolutions
|1920 x 1200 pixels, 16:10 ratio
|PPI
|224 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Single
|13 MP, f/1.9, AF
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0
1080p@30fps
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|RAM
|4GB / 6GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|7600 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|–
|Stand By
|–
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, charging/accessories connector pins
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|No
