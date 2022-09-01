Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro launched.

Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro has an IP68 rating, making it resistant to sand, dust, and water.

Samsung’s One UI is installed on top of Android 12.

It will go on sale in Europe in September, with North America, U.S., Asia, and the Middle East to follow in 2022.

A number of certifications for the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro were issued in the middle of August, indicating that it would soon be available, and today Samsung has made it official.

With this one, toughness is the name of the game and unquestionably its biggest selling point.

An unnamed “6nm Octa-Core Processor,” which the Google Play Console claims to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 TFT LCD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5 on top, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, microSD card support, and a 7,600 mAh removable battery are all included in the device.

Even in hot situations, it can be utilized by connecting to the mains without a battery. With it is an S Pen stylus.

GPS, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, hybrid dual-SIM capabilities that is only accessible in North America for some reason, and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the Home key are all supported by the smartphone.

The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro and its S Pen have an IP68 rating, making them resistant to sand, dust, and water.

They can even endure being submerged in fresh water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters.

The tablet has also undergone MIL-STD-810H testing to ensure that it can endure a variety of environmental conditions, including altitude, humidity, immersion, salt spray, dust, vibration, and drops from 1m “naked” or 1.2m if you’re using the included case.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro will go on sale starting in September “in areas of Europe,” with availability in Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East to follow “later in 2022.”

