Samsung has officially released Android 12L for foldable devices

Samsung has issued an update for the Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung’s next flagship foldable, debuted with a new version of One UI based on Android 12L.

Samsung announced an upgrade for its top Galaxy Tab S8 series towards the end of last month.

The update introduced a taskbar, new multitasking gestures, first-party program optimizations, and other improvements and optimizations for large-screen devices.

It has now issued an update for the previous foldable.

The earlier Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold will also receive the upgrade, although no release date has been specified by Samsung.

Users will receive the new Taskbar feature, which Samsung debuted at its Galaxy Unpacked event last month, as part of the upgrade.

It allows you to open commonly used apps in split-screen mode or a pop-up window, and you can also use it to open often used app pairings in split-screen mode.

Along with the Taskbar, One UI 4.1.1 includes a new two-finger gesture for swiftly switching between full-screen and split-screen views, a new option for setting personalized call backdrops for contacts, and optimizations for the My Files and Samsung apps.

Additionally, the update improves the ability to capture selfies using the cover screen, provides better camera controls for the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s cover screen, and provides access to extra Quick Setting choices.

A Direct Dial function for the Galaxy Z Flip series’ One UI 4.1.1 enables you to rapidly call your favorite contacts and return missed calls. It also adds the capability of voice-to-text and emoji replying to communications.

