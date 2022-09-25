Samsung launches 32-inch HD Smart TV in India.

The 32-inch HD TV has a resolution of 1366 x 768 and a refresh rate of 50Hz.

A new smart TV from Samsung was recently showcased in India.

The 32T4380AK model of the new Samsung 32-inch HD TV has substantial bezels on each side. The LED display of the TV has a resolution of 1366 x 768 and a refresh rate of 50Hz.

The TV comes with the brand-new, completely redesigned Samsung TV Plus service, which gives users free access to 55 live foreign and domestic channels, including Discovery TV, Republic TV, and others.

The Tizen TV operating system is used.

According to Samsung, its High Dynamic Range and PurColor technologies produce the highest image quality in both dim and bright lighting conditions.

Other technologies include Ultra Clean View, which analyses original data to produce high-quality images with minimal distortion, and contrast enhancement, which deepens the picture.

Dolby Digital Plus, which produces a 3D surround sound effect, is a feature of the new television.

The TV also has additional software functions like PC Mode, Game Mode, Screen Mirroring, an Entertainment Universal Guide, and more.

The TV contains a 20W speaker unit, two HDMI connections, and one USB connector when it comes to hardware. It weighs 3.8 kg and has dimensions of 723.3 mm by 425.1 mm by 85.7 mm.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung 32′′ HD TV, which retails for INR 12,499, is available on Flipkart and Samsung Shop, the brand’s official online store.

As part of the Big Billion Days deal, customers can instantly save up to 10% on AXIS Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

