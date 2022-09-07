Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
  • It is coming with a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that will give full HD+ resolution.
  • The battery of this new Note 10 Plus is 4300 mAh.
  • It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855.
Advertisement

At the conclusion, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note, which will be known as the 10 Plus, indicating that it will be the company’s high-end smartphone and will be available at the end of this year. A render of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has surfaced, confirming the smartphone’s name and other specifications. According to the specifications, it will be the series’ flagship, with other noteworthy smartphones. The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is the most powerful and reliable chipset for smartphones on the market. Another render of the Samsung Galaxy Note Plus was released.

Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in Pakistan is Rs. 189,999/-

Samsung Note 10 Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions162.3 x 77.1 x 7.9 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9825 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3040 Pixels (~495 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) – (uses shared SIM slot) – dual SIM model only
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), TOF 3D camera, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
Front10 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display), barometer, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has 64 GB of storage and 4 GB...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Features
US will announce a big step in fusion energy research
US will announce a big step in fusion energy research
Japanese company starts a historic mission to the Moon
Japanese company starts a historic mission to the Moon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in pakistan with HD Display
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in pakistan with HD Display
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story