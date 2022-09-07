Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & features
At the conclusion, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note, which will be known as the 10 Plus, indicating that it will be the company’s high-end smartphone and will be available at the end of this year. A render of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has surfaced, confirming the smartphone’s name and other specifications. According to the specifications, it will be the series’ flagship, with other noteworthy smartphones. The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is the most powerful and reliable chipset for smartphones on the market. Another render of the Samsung Galaxy Note Plus was released.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in Pakistan is Rs. 189,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 77.1 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9825 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 Pixels (~495 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) – (uses shared SIM slot) – dual SIM model only
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), TOF 3D camera, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
|Front
|10 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display), barometer, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)
