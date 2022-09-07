Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

It is coming with a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that will give full HD+ resolution.

The battery of this new Note 10 Plus is 4300 mAh.

It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855.

At the conclusion, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note, which will be known as the 10 Plus, indicating that it will be the company’s high-end smartphone and will be available at the end of this year. A render of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has surfaced, confirming the smartphone’s name and other specifications. According to the specifications, it will be the series’ flagship, with other noteworthy smartphones. The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is the most powerful and reliable chipset for smartphones on the market. Another render of the Samsung Galaxy Note Plus was released.

Samsung Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in Pakistan is Rs. 189,999/-

Samsung Note 10 Plus specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 162.3 x 77.1 x 7.9 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9825 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~495 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) – (uses shared SIM slot) – dual SIM model only Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), TOF 3D camera , LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.) Front 10 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display), barometer, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)

