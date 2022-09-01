Samsung S22 series gets One UI 4.1.1 update.

Only US-based devices locked to Verizon, Comcast, and Xfinity Mobile networks are getting the update.

The One UI 4.1.1 update for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra has started to roll out from Samsung.

Only US-based devices locked to Verizon, Comcast, and Xfinity Mobile’s networks are now seeding, but more regions should shortly follow.

If you haven’t yet gotten the firmware update, you may manually check for it by going to Settings > Software update on your phone. The upgrade has the firmware version S90xUSQU2AVHB.

The S22 trio did not receive Android 13 as a result of the One UI 4.1.1 update, which is based on Android 12.

With One UI 5, that will occur. Additionally, the new release does not have the September 2022 Android security patch.

The One UI 4.1.1 does, however, bring about improvements to Smart View and Private Share.

After files are shared privately, Private Share now lets you change their names. On the other side, Smart View now has an improved Multi View feature that fits your everyday usage habits.

There are other options available, such as Full Screen and Picture-in-Picture.

