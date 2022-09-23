Samsung to improve facial recognition; patent.

Samsung appears to be working on a dual under display camera (UDC) that will enable it enhance the facial recognition technology

According to a patent application by the South Korean company, Samsung appears to be working on a dual under display camera (UDC) technology that will enable it to enhance the facial recognition technology for the face unlocking feature.

This set-up might allow for a simultaneous 3D/stereoscopic scan of the subject’s face from numerous angles in order to unlock the phone.

In the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the manufacturer uses a 4-megapixel UDC, which is mounted on the folding screen.

Samsung is developing a “method, apparatus, and storage medium for authenticating user,” according to the patent, which was submitted in March 2021 and published this week.

The patent was uncovered by Galaxy Club. The company appears to be developing dual UDCs that will unlock phones by scanning the user’s face from various angles.

Samsung patent states, “According to different implementations, the electronic device is the memory, display, the numerous cameras positioned in the lower part of the display, and at least one processor operably connected to the memory.”

“The device gathers several photographs of the user so that the final image can be “put up in order to accomplish the authentication regarding the person.”

According to Galaxy Club, obtaining numerous scans from various cameras can result in a more accurate image.

Since the cameras are scanning the user’s face from various angles, the user’s face may be captured with more depth, which theoretically would make it harder to trick than a more 2D image.

Both of these could work together to increase the security of facial recognition as a whole.

It should be noted that the UDC camera is presently only available with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Face unlock is the only biometric method supported by Apple for unlocking phones and tablets, having already developed the FaceID technology.

