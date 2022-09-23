Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung to improve facial recognition; patent

Samsung to improve facial recognition; patent

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung to improve facial recognition; patent

Samsung to improve facial recognition; patent.

Advertisement
  • Samsung appears to be working on a dual under display camera (UDC) that will enable it enhance the facial recognition technology
  • In the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the manufacturer uses a 4-megapixel UDC, which is mounted on the folding screen.
  • Face unlock is the only biometric method supported by Apple for unlocking phones and tablets.
Advertisement

According to a patent application by the South Korean company, Samsung appears to be working on a dual under display camera (UDC) technology that will enable it to enhance the facial recognition technology for the face unlocking feature.

This set-up might allow for a simultaneous 3D/stereoscopic scan of the subject’s face from numerous angles in order to unlock the phone.

In the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the manufacturer uses a 4-megapixel UDC, which is mounted on the folding screen.

Samsung is developing a “method, apparatus, and storage medium for authenticating user,” according to the patent, which was submitted in March 2021 and published this week.

The patent was uncovered by Galaxy Club. The company appears to be developing dual UDCs that will unlock phones by scanning the user’s face from various angles.

Advertisement

Samsung patent states, “According to different implementations, the electronic device is the memory, display, the numerous cameras positioned in the lower part of the display, and at least one processor operably connected to the memory.”

“The device gathers several photographs of the user so that the final image can be “put up in order to accomplish the authentication regarding the person.”

According to Galaxy Club, obtaining numerous scans from various cameras can result in a more accurate image.

Since the cameras are scanning the user’s face from various angles, the user’s face may be captured with more depth, which theoretically would make it harder to trick than a more 2D image.

Both of these could work together to increase the security of facial recognition as a whole.

It should be noted that the UDC camera is presently only available with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Advertisement

Face unlock is the only biometric method supported by Apple for unlocking phones and tablets, having already developed the FaceID technology.

 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and 8GB...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story