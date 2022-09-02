Season 3 of Halo Infinite has been postponed to 2023

The game’s signature split-screen co-op mode.

Forge mode is still scheduled for release on November 8, 2022.

Free Winter Update will bring Forge.

This is awful news for fans of Halo Infinite Season 3. The forthcoming Season 3 update has been postponed until 2023, according to the game developer. Not only that, but the Halo series’ signature split-screen co-op mode has been completely scrapped. Halo Infinite is still battling with long-term issues after being released in an unfinished state, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has been following the game.

Season 3 was previously scheduled to arrive on Infinite in November of this year. This update was supposed to bring campaign split-screen co-op, Forge mode, and the typical matchmaking improvements to the game. Because of the postponement, the next season will begin on March 7, 2023. This suggests that Season 2 of Halo Infinite will run about ten months.

The good news is that Forge mode is still on schedule for release. The massive sandbox creator is now available as part of the free Winter Update. Forge mode will be included in the forthcoming update, which will be released on November 8, 2022. Along with Forge, this update includes a beta for online campaign co-op, a new 30-level battle pass, two new maps, mission replay tools, and match XP.

Without a question, Forge is one of the most difficult modes in the game. The free Winter Update for Halo Infinite will be available on November 8, and Season 3 will be available on March 7, 2023.

