  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review: great audio, battery life
  • The Sennheiser headphones have some unique features.
  • They sound amazing.
  • It have a lengthy battery life (up to 60 hours).
The audio quality of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones is unrivalled, and while they do have some unique features that set them apart from the competition, that is where they truly shine. The Sennheiser Smart Control app doesn’t even come close to having as many features as Sony’s Headphone Connect app. Even the list of extra features on the specs sheet is much shorter than what competitors offer.

These headphones damage the original Momentum aesthetic, which is their biggest flaw. Previously, Momentum headphones featured metal leading down to the cup. These look like the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones – all plastic with padded headband and cups. They’re well-made, but a tweak makes them less noticeable.
The Sennheiser headphones provide good audio quality, so you can’t go wrong with them. They sound amazing, have a lengthy battery life (up to 60 hours), and feature powerful noise cancelling. You can’t go wrong unless you want tonnes of features or an iconic design.

Price of Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

Price of Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones is Rs. 84265/-

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Specs

SpecificationsSennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
Frequency response 6 Hz – 22 kHz
Drivers42mm driver
Connection type
  • USB-C dongle
  • Bluetooth 5.2 (SBC/AAC/aptX/aptX Adaptive)
  • 3.5 mm
Ear cushions
  • Flowknit fabric
  • Memory foam
Microphone frequency response 50 Hz – 10 kHz
Microphone pickup pattern2 mics per side, beamforming for noise reduction
THX Spatial AudioSupported on Windows 10 64-bit and above
Battery life and charging
  • Up to 60 hours with active noise canceling
  • Two hours for full charge, five-minute charge for four hours of playtime
  • 700 mAh
Sennheiser’s noise-cancellation earbuds
Sennheiser’s noise-cancellation earbuds

Sennheiser's latest wireless earbuds are smaller, last longer, and feature improved quality...

